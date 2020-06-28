Police in Scotland name suspect in Glasgow stabbings

LONDON (AP) — Police in Scotland have named the suspect in a stabbing frenzy last week at a hotel for asylum-seekers. Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, from Sudan, was shot dead by police in the attack that took place Friday in Glasgow. Six other people, including a police officer, were injured. Authorities are not treating the incident as terrorism. In a statement issued Saturday, Constable David Whyte, 42, described the situation he encountered at the Park Inn Hotel on Friday as “extremely challenging,’’ but offered no details other than that he and a colleague “did what all police officers are trained for … to save lives.” He also thanked colleagues who put themselves “in harms way,’’ to contain the attack.