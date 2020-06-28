Mississippi close to changing state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators were working Sunday to change the state flag by removing a Confederate battle emblem that’s broadly condemned as racist.

The House passed a bill 91-23 with broad bipartisan support, sending it to the Senate for more debate.

“How sweet it is to celebrate this on the Lord’s day,” said Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn, who has pushed for five years to change the flag. “Many prayed to Him to bring us to this day. He has answered.”

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has said he will sign the bill, and the state flag would lose its official status as soon as he signs the measure. A commission would design a new flag that cannot include the Confederate symbol and that must have the words “In God We Trust.”

Under the legislation, the new design — without the Confederate symbol — would be put on the ballot Nov. 3, but it would be the only choice. If a majority accept the new design, it would become the state flag. If a majority reject it, the commission would design a new flag using the same guidelines.

The flag’s supporters resisted efforts to change it for decades, but rapid developments in recent weeks have changed dynamics on this issue in the tradition-bound state.

As protests against racial injustice recently spread across the U.S., including Mississippi, leaders from business, religion, education and sports have spoken forcefully against the state flag. They have urged legislators to ditch the 126-year-old banner for one that better reflects the diversity of a state with a 38% Black population.