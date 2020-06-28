Missile hit near convoy of ex-Lebanon PM Hariri, report says

BEIRUT (AP) — A Saudi-owned TV station is reporting that a missile exploded earlier this month near the convoy of former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in the eastern Bekaa Valley. Al-Hadath TV on Sunday said the blast occurred some 500 meters (yards) away from Hariri’s motorcade on June 17. Hariri’s office says the report “is generally correct.” The incident occurred after the ex-prime minister met the Bekaa Valley’s top Sunni cleric. The meeting came days after sectarian tensions and rare clashes in Beirut, sparked by Lebanon’s economic crisis. Hariri had resigned last October amid nationwide protests against the country’s ruling elite. His father was assassinated by a massive truck bomb in 2005.