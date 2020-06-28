Israeli court releases anti-Netanyahu activist after arrest

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Jerusalem court has released a leading activist opposed to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and whose arrest prompted hundreds to protest outside the Israeli leader’s residence. Protesters are demanding that Netanyahu step down as he faces charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes. Several were detained on Friday in what police said was an “illegal” demonstration because the protesters blocked roads. The arrests drew hundreds outside Netanyahu’s residence on Saturday, with many slamming the police for making what they viewed as politically-motivated arrests. Israeli media reported that the court ordered the leading protester’s release Sunday without conditions, saying protesting was the foundation of democracy.