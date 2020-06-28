DC mayor caught between activists, police in funding battle

WASHINGTON (AP) — Muriel Bowser’s national profile had never been higher, thanks to a Twitter beef with President Donald Trump and a renewed push to turn the nation’s capital into the 51st state. Now, Washington’s mayor must pull off a public juggling act as the city budget becomes a battleground for the country’s debate on overhauling law enforcement. An activist collective led by Black Lives Matter is trying to capitalize on shifting public opinion, with demands include major cuts in funding for the police department. Conservatives label Bowser a radical riot-supporter, and the Democrat must thread the needle, with Black Lives Matter and the White House watching her every move.