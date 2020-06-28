 Skip to Content

DaBaby, Roddy Ricch to help BET celebrate awards virtually

BET will celebrate its 40th year as a network, as well as it 20th awards show, on Sunday — but the event will go on virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. The three-hour show will be jam-packed with heavy hitters currently dominating the pop charts and streaming services, including DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Summer Walker, Kane Brown and Chloe x Halle. All-stars like Alicia Keys, John Legend, Lil Wayne, Public Enemy and Usher will also perform at the show, which will air on CBS for the first time beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. Samuel L. Jackson, Michael B. Jordan, Viola Davis and Naomi Campbell will make appearances.

