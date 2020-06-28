China reviews heavily criticized Hong Kong security bill

BEIJING (AP) — China’s legislature is reviewing a controversial national security bill for Hong Kong that critics worldwide say will severely compromise human rights in the semi-autonomous Chinese region. The official Xinhua News Agency said the National People’s Congress Standing Committee took up the matter Sunday at the start of a three-day session. China has said it is determined to enact the law and passage is expected by Tuesday. The U.S. says it will end favorable trading terms granted to the former British colony after it passed to Chinese control in 1997