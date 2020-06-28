Asian shares slide, following Wall St selloff on virus fears

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have fallen in Asia, tracking losses on Wall Street as rising virus cases cause some U.S. states to backtrack on pandemic reopenings. But U.S. futures were only marginally lower. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index lost 2.3% Monday and benchmarks also fell in Hong Kong, Sydney, Shanghai and South Korea. Investors have been banking on businesses continuing to reopen, helping to drive a recovery from the worst global downturn since the 1930s Great Depression. The S&P 500 fell 2.4% Friday as Texas and Florida reversed course and clamped down on bars again in the nation’s biggest retreat yet. The new coronavirus has surged back in many places, especially the American South and West.