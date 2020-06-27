Virus visitor bans renew interest in nursing home cameras

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Visitation bans at nursing homes across the country have sparked renewed interest in legislation to allow cameras inside nursing home rooms. After COVID-19 has taken a deadly toll on the population, families are pleading with lawmakers in states like Connecticut, Ohio and Missouri to enact laws that allow the cameras so they can see what’s happening to their loved ones inside. A bill in Missouri is currently awaiting action by the governor. While camera laws were previously pitched as a way to address abuse, families say they’re looking for peace of mind.