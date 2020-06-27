 Skip to Content

Pakistani pilots deny gov’t claim of obtaining fake licenses

9:23 am AP - National News

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A union of Pakistani pilots has fired back at the country’s aviation minister after he claimed that as many as 262 pilots working for state-run Pakistan International Airlines and other airlines obtained their pilot licenses by having others take exams for them. Capt. Chaudhry Salman, head of the Pakistan Airline Pilots’ Association, told a news conference in Karachi that claims by aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan were false. Karachi is where a PIA plane crashed last month killing 97 people. He says: “There is no truth in these allegations.” Salman acknowledged that 141 of his fellow pilots had been grounded by PIA a day earlier but said the pilots accused of obtaining “fake pilot licenses” were ready to defend themselves in any forum. 

