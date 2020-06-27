Mississippi set to remove Confederate emblem from its flag

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is on the verge of changing its state flag to erase a Confederate battle emblem that’s broadly condemned as racist. The flag’s supporters resisted efforts to change it for decades. But rapid developments in recent weeks have changed political dynamics. Protests against racial injustice have spread in the United States. And leaders from business, religion, education and sports are pushing Mississippi to change its flag. Legislators voted Saturday to file a bill that’s expected to be debated Sunday. A commission would design a new flag that cannot have the Confederate symbol and must have the phrase, “In God We Trust.”