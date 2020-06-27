Medicaid, GOP congressional primary top Oklahoma ballot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma residents are deciding whether to expand Medicaid to tens of thousands of low-income citizens. Oklahoma is one of 14 states that have not adopted expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. A measure to do so is on the ballot Tuesday, along with a closely watched Republican primary in Oklahoma City’s 5th Congressional District. Nine Republicans are vying to challenge U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn. She’s the only Democrat in the state’s congressional delegation. The first-term incumbent represents a district that President Donald Trump won by nearly 14 points in 2016.