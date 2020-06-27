Man fires shots at business center in northern California

RED BLUFF, Calif (AP) — Authorities shot a man who drove into a distribution center Saturday south of Red Bluff and started shooting at people. Emergency dispatchers told the Record-Searchlight newspaper that the shooting by a man with “AR-type weapon” started about 3:30 p.m. at the Walmart distribution center. Dispatchers say there also was a fire at the site, and the suspect appears to have rammed a vehicle into the building. The suspect had been shot in the chest around 3:45 p.m. Scott Thammakhanty, an employee at the facility’s receiving center, says he heard the shooter fire from a semi-automatic weapon.