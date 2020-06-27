 Skip to Content

Man charged in bridge shooting fired with handgun, AR-15

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Court records say a Kansas City-area man charged with randomly shooting into traffic last month on a bridge that connects Kansas and Missouri fired 15 rounds from a handgun before retrieving an AR-15-style rifle from his car and shooting at least 23 more rounds. The Kansas City Star reports that a criminal affidavit released Friday in the case against 37-year-old Joseph Westrem describes the May 27 shooting that ended with a Fort Leavenworth soldier hitting Westrem with his truck to stop him. One person was taken to the hospital after being struck with gunfire.

