In Belgian town, monuments expose a troubled colonial legacy

HALLE, Belgium (AP) — Monuments honoring figures from Belgium’s colonial era are coming under scrutiny in that country and elsewhere. Protests have been sweeping the world following the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed last month by police in the United States. The demonstrations focus on colonial history and present-day racism. In the Belgian town of Halle, south of Brussels, a bust of King Leopold II was vandalized earlier this month. Also coming under scrutiny in Halle is a statue honoring a Belgian soldier accused of atrocities in Africa. On Tuesday, Congo celebrates 60 years of independence from Belgium, and the city of Ghent will remove a statue of Leopold to mark the anniversary.