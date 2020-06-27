Egypt executes Libyan militant for plotting deadly attack

CAIRO (AP) — The military says Egypt has executed a Libyan militant convicted of plotting an attack that killed at least 16 police officers in 2017. Abdel-Rahim al-Mosmari was hanged in a Cairo prison after a military appeals court upheld his death sentence last week, the military said. The deadly attack southwest of the Egyptian capital took place in October 2017. Al-Mosmari was arrested a month after the attack. He was tried by a military court and sentenced to death in November last year. The court also sentenced 15 other defendants for their involvement in the attack, including 10 in absentia, to life in prison. Another 17 got 5- to 15-year sentences.