Court upholds South Africa’s cigarette sales ban in lockdown

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — An effort to lift South Africa’s ban on cigarette sales during the country’s coronavirus lockdown has failed. The High Court in the capital, Pretoria, on Friday dismissed a bid by the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association, which represents smaller manufacturers. The group argued that cigarettes should be considered essential because they are addictive. Those who want the ban lifted argue that South Africa’s government hasn’t explained the science it says it relied on when imposing the ban. The government has said it is trying to protect people’s health. Some critics also warn that the ban fuels the illegal trade of cigarettes.