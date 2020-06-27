 Skip to Content

Author Kimberly Jones writing a book based on popular video

NEW YORK (AP) — Kimberly Jones, the author and activist whose How Can We Win?” video following the murder of George Floyd was shared by Lebron James and Trevor Noah among others, has a deal for two books. Henry Holt and Company announced Thursday that Jones will expand upon the 3-minute video, in which she likened the economic history of Blacks in the United States to a rigged game of monopoly, for a book coming next spring. Jones’ previous books include the young adult novel “I’m Not Dying With You Tonight,” co-authored by Gilly Segal. Details of her second book with Henry Holt have not been determined.

