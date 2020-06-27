ASEAN takes position vs China’s vast historical sea claims

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders say a 1982 U.N. oceans treaty should be the basis of sovereign rights and entitlements in the South China Sea, in one of their strongest remarks opposing China’s claim to virtually the entire disputed waters on historical grounds. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ leaders took the position in a statement issued by Vietnam on Saturday on their behalf. ASEAN leaders held their annual summit by video on Friday, with the coronavirus pandemic and the territorial disputes high on the agenda. Chinese officials did not immediately comment on the ASEAN leaders’ statement but three Southeast Asian diplomats told The Associated Press that it marked a significant strengthening of the regional bloc’s assertion of the rule of law in a disputed region.