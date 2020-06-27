AP Interview: Delhi minister says city faces virus challenge

NEW DELHI (AP) — New Delhi’s acting health minister says the Indian capital is facing a shortage of “trained and experienced” health care workers. Speaking to The Associated Press in an interview Saturday, Manish Sisodia said that this has provided a major challenge in a city that is the epicenter of India’s coronavirus outbreak. A shortage of health care workers in New Delhi is significant because it is far richer and has more hospitals than many of the regions in India where the virus is spreading quickly. There is some hope, though, for the city, which has seen over 77,000 cases, with the government reducing its projection of cases by the end of July to 400,000 from half a million.