Zimbabwe copes with diarrhea outbreak which has killed 9

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — An outbreak of diarrhea has killed nine people from more than 1,500 cases in the past month in Zimbabwe’s second largest city, highlighting the problems for a weak public health system already struggling with rising cases of COVID-19. The government and aid agencies are rushing to the southwestern city of Bulawayo, where residents going for days without tap water are succumbing to the latest outbreak. Aid agencies such as Doctors Without Borders are also providing medicines, water buckets and personal protective equipment such as gowns, surgical gloves and masks to prop up a struggling public health system beset by shortages of basic medicines, equipment and strikes by nurses and doctors.