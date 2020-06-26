US states reimpose virus restrictions; Asia sees new cases

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas and Florida have clamped down on bars in America’s biggest retreat yet as the nation’s daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases hit an all-time high of 40,000. In Florida, Miami-Dade County announced beaches would be closed for the Fourth of July weekend. Texas Governor Greg Abbott closed bars and scaled back restaurant capacity as the second-largest state sets records for cases and hospitalizations. It’s a reversal for a Republican governor who had pursued one of the nation’s most aggressive reopening efforts. Elsewhere, China and South Korea battled smaller outbreaks and Australia braced for new cases as citizens return from overseas.