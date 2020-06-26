UNICEF: Millions of Yemeni children may starve amid pandemic

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. children’s agency says that millions of Yemeni children could be pushed to the brink of starvation as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the war-torn Arab country amid a “huge” drop in humanitarian aid funding. UNICEF on Friday released a new report, “Yemen five years on: Children, conflict and COVID-19.” It says the number of malnourished Yemeni children could reach 2.4 million by the end of the year. Yemen’s devastated health infrastructure is unprepared to battle the coronavirus after five years of war between a Saudi-led military coalition and the country’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The war, which has mostly stalemated, has also triggered the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.