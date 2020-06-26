Thomas Blanton, KKK bomber of 16th St Baptist Church

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The last of three one-time Ku Klux Klansmen convicted in a 1963 Alabama church bombing that killed four Black girls has died in prison. Thomas Edwin Blanton Jr. was 81. Officials say he died Friday at a prison near Birmingham, Alabama. In May 2001, Blanton was convicted of murder and sentenced to life for the Sept. 15, 1963, bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham. The bombing was a tipping point of the civil rights movement as the fight to topple segregation laws gained momentum after the attack. Two other KKK members, Robert Chambliss and Bobby Frank Cherry, were convicted in earlier trials. They both died in prison.