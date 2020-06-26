Serbia champion Red Star CEO tests positive for virus

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Red Star Belgrade CEO Zvezdan Terzic said Friday he has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after the Serbian soccer champion played matches in front of thousands of fans despite the pandemic. Terzic says in “the last two days I had a fever and yesterday I got tested again, which showed that I was positive.” Five Red Star players earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19 in the wake of their title triumph and a semifinal league cup match against rival Partizan.