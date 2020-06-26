Q&A: Lil Yatchy on music, inclusion, Drake and trust issues

NEW YORK (AP) — If it weren’t for Grammy-winning rapper Young Thug, Lil Yachty’s latest album might be filled with slow, melodic love songs, the opposite of what fans received last month. Yachty re-worked the songs following Young Thug’s advice, but that wasn’t the first time the 22-year-old scrapped an entire version of “Lil Boat 3.” The final incarnation of the album is a 19-track project filled with familiar ATL-vibed sing-song melodies and energetic trap beats, assisted by other hip-hop heavyweight guests like Drake, Future, DaBaby, A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator and Young Thug.