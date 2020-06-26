Putin, Macron discuss closer cooperation in video call

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron have discussed international crises and vowed to cooperate more closely on tackling global challenges in a video call. Putin noted the need to pool efforts to combat common threats such as the coronavirus pandemic, international terrorism and climate change. He added that Friday’s call allowed the two leaders to discuss the crises in Ukraine, Syria and Libya. Macron and Putin called each other by their first names, and exchanged praise for the roles the Soviet Union and France played in defeating Nazi Germany during World War II. Macron also accepted Putin’s invitation to visit Russia “so we could spend a lot more time together.”