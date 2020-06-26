Polish presidential candidates make last appeals to voters

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s conservative president has vowed to keep working to raise the living standard of Poles to Western European levels if he gets a second term. It’s a message that Andrzej Duda stressed at rallies on his last day of campaigning Friday ahead of a Sunday election. The election will be a test for Duda and the populist ruling party that backs him, Law and Justice, following their introduction in the past five years of social spending programs that have helped ease the hardship of many families. But critics accuse the party of violating the European Union’s democratic principles. Duda’s main challenger, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, painted the election as a chance to restore constitutional norms.