Police officer stabbed, suspect shot in Glasgow

LONDON (AP) — A police officer in the Scottish city of Glasgow has been stabbed while a male suspect was shot by an armed officer in the heart of the city Friday. Police Scotland said the incident that took place at around 1:15 p.m. had been contained and posed no threat to the wider public. Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident and that the police officer who was injured is receiving treatment in a hospital. A witness says he saw four people taken away in ambulances. The Scottish Police Federation said it notified the family of the injured officer.