Mexico City reopening shops, street markets, sport complexes

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico says it will allow more businesses to reopen in parts of the country despite continued high infection and death rates. The federal Health Department said 5,441 more coronavirus cases were confirmed nationwide Friday, for a total of 208,392 since the pandemic began. Confirmed COVID-19 deaths rose by 719, to 25,779. Mexico City announced that starting next week it will allow the reopening of shops, street markets and athletic complexes but with limited capacity and hours. On a four-color alert level, in which red is the worst and green the best, Mexico City said it is downgrading the city’s alert to “orange” even though it has the country’s largest number of infections and deaths.