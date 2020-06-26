Manila police arrest 20 Pride protesters seeking virus aid

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police have arrested 20 protesters who marked the Global Pride event with a march to demand government aid for poor workers and drivers displaced by the coronavirus lockdown. A Manila police spokesman says the 20 protesters staged a march and rally Friday at a historic bridge near the presidential palace without a permit and defied orders when they tried to flee after being accosted. Metropolitan Manila is an epicenter of coronavirus infections in the Philippines. Protesters have accused President Rodrigo Duterte’s government of using the contagion and lockdown restrictions as a cover to muzzle legitimate dissent.