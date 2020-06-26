 Skip to Content

Man shot in back of head by S. Carolina cop sues department

1:21 pm AP - National News

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Black man shot in the back of the head by a South Carolina police officer last August is now suing the police department and the officer. Attorneys for Sir Brandon Legette filed a lawsuit in federal court Friday morning. They allege Columbia police officer Sean Rollins used unjustified force when he hit Legette twice and shot him once during a traffic stop on August 24. Authorities previously said Legette had accelerated his car and dragged the officer along a parking lot. Police had said Rollins shot Legette while attempting to get him to stop the car. Legette survived the shooting and disputes the police account. A state solicitor declined to prosecute the officer in November.

