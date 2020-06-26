Low-key 75th anniversary of UN’s birth because of pandemic

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations has marked the 75th anniversary of its birth with a scaled-down event because of the coronavirus pandemic, one of many challenges a deeply divided world must tackle along with poverty, inequality, discrimination and unending wars. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during Friday’s virtual commemoration of the signing of the U.N. Charter that “global pressures are spiraling up” and “today’s realities are as forbidding as ever.” He said people continue to lose trust in government and political establishments. He has also spoken repeatedly about rising populism triggering increasing threats to multilateralism. And he has denounced xenophobia, racism and intolerance.