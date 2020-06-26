Detroit says ‘shoddy’ work led to arrest tied to technology

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police say a Black man who was wrongly arrested after the use of facial recognition technology will have his DNA, fingerprints and mugshot removed from files. Police Chief James Craig says Robert Williams was the victim of “shoddy investigative work.” Williams was arrested in January at his suburban home. Williams was accused of stealing five expensive watches in 2018 at a Shinola store in Detroit. But it turns out that Williams’ driver’s license photo was wrongly flagged as a likely match to surveillance video at the store. Prosecutors dismissed the case earlier this year.