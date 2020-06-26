Democrats renew health care attacks on GOP as virus builds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are intensifying their attacks on President Donald Trump and his Republican allies over health care, hoping that an issue that helped lift the party during the 2018 midterms will prove even more resonant during a public health crisis. Spikes in coronavirus cases nationwide and the Trump administration’s filing this week supporting a GOP-led effort to dismantle the Affordable Care Act in the courts have offered Democrats an opportunity to return the issue to the spotlight. Republican attempts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act is now an issue the party believes is even more crucial as the coronavirus ravages the nation.