Democrats renew health care attacks on GOP as virus builds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are hoping that health care is their winning issue again. They are intensifying their attacks on President Donald Trump and his Republican allies over health care. They’re hoping that an issue that helped lift the party during the midterms will prove even more resonant as the White House seeks to repeal the Affordable Care Act during a public health crisis. Spikes in coronavirus cases nationwide and the Trump administration’s filing this week supporting a GOP-led effort to dismantle the Obama-era law in the courts have offered Democrats an opportunity to return the issue to the spotlight.