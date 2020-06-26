Danish PM postpones wedding because of EU summit

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s prime minister is postponing her wedding again — this time because of an European Union summit on the future of the bloc’s seven-year budget. Last year, Mette Frederiksen rescheduled her marriage to fiance Bo Tengberg because of national elections in Denmark that led her Social Democrats to form a one-party, minority government. The EU has scheduled a physical meeting of the European Council July 17-18 July to discuss a new long-term EU budget. Denmark is one of four countries which has insisted on the 2021-27 EU budget not exceeding 1.0% of the bloc’s gross national income.