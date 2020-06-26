 Skip to Content

Coronavirus task force briefs — but not at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is talking about the coronavirus pandemic again. The White House coronavirus task force has briefed the public for the first time since late April — this time without President Donald Trump or the presidential podium. Friday’s briefing was a sign of the administration’s effort to show its got a handle on the virus but the nation no longer needs to be on a wartime footing that would prevent reopening the economy. Vice President Mike Pence acknowledged a surge in new cases across the South and West. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease official, says COVID-19 is causing “a serious problem in certain areas” of the nation.

