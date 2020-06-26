 Skip to Content

Asia Today: India’s cases spike again to near half-million

4:12 am AP - National News

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has neared half a million coronavirus cases with its biggest 24-hour spike of 17,296 new infections. The burgeoning outbreak has delayed the resumption of regular train services by more than a month. India now has more than 490,000 people infected, and more than 15,300 people have died from COVID-19. Indian Railways was due to resume regular train services on June 30 but says now services wouldn’t fully resume until Aug. 12. Trains were halted when the government declared a nationwide lockdown in late March. Special trains linking main cities have been running since mid-May as part of easing of the lockdown. Domestic flights have resumed on selected routes, but a decision on restarting international flights is expected next month.

Associated Press

