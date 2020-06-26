Asia Today: India cases cross 500,000; China, Korea also up

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s confirmed coronavirus cases have crossed half a million with another record 24-hour jump of 18,552 infections. The Health Ministry on Saturday also reported 384 new deaths, raising the total to 15,685. The surge prompted authorities in the northeastern state of Assam to impose a two-week lockdown in the state capital of Gauhati. About 700 new cases were reported there in just four days. Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the rest of Assam will be placed under a night curfew and weekend lockdowns. He urged people to store essential goods and signaled a tighter lockdown where even grocery stores would be closed. China reported 21 new cases after the nation’s CDC said it expects an outbreak in Beijing to be brought under control.