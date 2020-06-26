Adult film star Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to 3 rapes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adult film star Ron Jeremy pleaded not guilty to charges of raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth. The 67-year-old Jeremy entered the plea at his arraignment Friday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom to three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery. Defense lawyer Stuart Goldfarb says Jeremy is “absolutely innocent” and “it’s not a close call.” Jeremy is among the most famous and prolific porn performers of all time. He is being held on $6.6 million bail.