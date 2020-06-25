Who would be the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Probably people in the country where the first effective vaccine is developed. About a dozen vaccines are in various stages of testing worldwide, including in China and the U.S. Several wealthy countries have already ordered millions of doses of those experimental vaccines. Groups are working to buy doses for poor countries and the World Health Organization is drafting guidelines for the ethical distribution of vaccines. Distribution within a country will vary. A system being developed by U.S. officials would likely prioritize people most at risk of severe complications from COVID-19.