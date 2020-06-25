 Skip to Content

White House punts on Israel annexation; more talks planned

AP - National News

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s top national security aides have been unable to reach a decision on whether to support an Israeli plan to annex significant parts of land the Palestinians claim for a future state. The White House said Thursday that consultations with Israeli officials will continue as they try to formulate a proposal that would support Trump’s plan for an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal. A decision on annexation could affect Trump’s election-year support with a central part of his political base. The announcement of a delay came a day after inconclusive talks about backing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s intention to extend Israel’s civilian administration to large portions of the West Bank. 

