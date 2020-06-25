Where’s Markey? Senator misses dozens of votes in pandemic

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Edward Markey has missed dozens of votes in the past two months as the coronavirus pandemic raged in Massachusetts. Markey, who is locked in a tough re-election primary battle against a fellow Democrat — U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III — missed 34 of 42 Senate votes in May and the first half of June, or about 80% of votes. An aide to Markey said he didn’t miss any Senate debates where he would have cast a deciding vote. An aide to Kennedy said he has been present for all votes during the COVID-19 pandemic.