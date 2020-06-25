Donors pledge $1.8 billion for Sudan’s democratic transition

BERLIN (AP) — Western and Arab countries have pledged a total $1.8 billion in aid to Sudan, to help the struggling African nation a year after pro-democracy protesters forced the removal of the country’s longtime autocratic ruler, Omar al-Bashir. Acting USAID administrator said the U.S. would give $356.2 million toward development aid and democratic transition programs, including a nearly ten-fold increase in development assistance compared to 2019. Germany said it would give 150 million euros, which is about $168 million. Sudan’s interim government has been grappling with an economic crisis since it took office last year, also navigating a treacherous transition to civilian rule.