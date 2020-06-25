US Cybercom virtual war game girds against increased threats

A top U.S. military cyber official says foreign hackers are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to undermine institutions and threaten critical infrastructure. Coast Guard Admiral John Mauger spoke after Defense Department officials briefed reporters on virtual war games that U.S. Cyber Command and allied militaries have been holding to sharpen their abilities to counter online threats with real-world impact. Mauger says U.S. cyberwarrriors have seen seen increased adversary activity — but is declining to discuss the threat in more specific detail.