UN food agency calls for aid to prevent another Syria exodus

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — The head of the U.N. food agency says growing desperation in Syria could trigger another mass exodus unless donor countries send more funds to alleviate hunger and the international community ensures aid shipments can reach the war-ravaged country. The World Food Program director said on Thursday that it’s critical for Syria’s border crossings to reopen to allow aid into the country. He spoke to The Associated Press ahead of next week’s donor conference for Syria, hosted by European Union in Brussels. The conference on Tuesday comes amid a global recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and an economic meltdown in Syria where the local currency has spiraled out of control.