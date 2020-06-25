 Skip to Content

UK housing minister under fire over influence-peddling claim

New
3:51 am AP - National News

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing calls to fire his housing minister over allegations that he rushed through the approval of a contentious property development funded by a wealthy Conservative Party donor. The allegations threatening to tarnish the government focus on Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick’s decision in January to approve a development of 1,500 homes in London’s Docklands that had been rejected by planning inspectors. Jenrick’s approval came weeks after he met wealthy developer Richard Desmond at a Conservative fundraising dinner. Desmond made a donation to the Conservative Party two weeks after the decision. Jenrick says allegations that he was improperly influenced were “outrageous.”

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film