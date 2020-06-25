Trump wants federal hiring to focus on skills over degrees

WASHINGTON (AP) — A job applicants’ skills could soon take priority over a college degree for federal workers. President Donald Trump is preparing to direct the federal government to overhaul its hiring practices. That’s the word from Trump administration and industry officials. Trump is set to sign an executive order on Friday outlining this new direction for the federal government, which is the nation’s largest employer. The White House isn’t eliminating degree requirements altogether but instead will stress skills in jobs where having a degree is less important. Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and senior adviser, says the shift will help diversify and improve the workforce.