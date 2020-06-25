Trump tweets about plan for BLM mural in front of his Tower

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump has taken issue with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan to paint “Black Lives Matter” in front of Trump’s namesake Manhattan tower. A de Blasio spokeswoman announced plans for the mural in front of Trump Tower on Wednesday. Trump tweeted about the plan Thursday and said Black Lives Matter protesters have chanted about killing police officers. But that has not in fact been a common chant at protests in New York or elsewhere since the death of George Floyd one month ago in Minneapolis.